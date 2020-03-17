The Bouqs Co

Oasis Snake Plant

$54.00

Live snake plant housed in a metallic gold pot. Sssspice up your life with our sleek snake plant. Upright green and yellow leaves are known for promoting focus and helping boost your memory. And if you believe all that glitters is gold, then this brushed gold ceramic planter is for you — especially if you’re looking for a good roommate! This plant purifies the air, reduces allergens, and it’s low maintenance. Create an Oasis for your favorite hiss and hers. Care Instructions: Water when soil is completely dry and place in an area with indirect sunlight. (Bonus tip: Be extra careful of over watering in winter.) Size Specs: Snake plant comes in 5 in. diameter round planter. Shipping Note: Guaranteed delivery by date selected at checkout, but could arrive up to 2 days sooner. Cannot ship to Alaska or Hawaii.