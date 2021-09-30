Sunspel

Oakwood Eau De Parfum

Our first ever fragrance is an iconic cologne made for both men and women by the leading London perfumer Lyn Harris. Sunspel Oak Wood is modern and clean yet evocative of English heritage: top notes of bergamot and neroli, fused with English camomile and angelica seed, sit on a base of cedar wood, sandalwood and oak moss, sealed with amber and frankincense. It can be worn at any time as a relaxed staple, and is the perfect timeless gift.