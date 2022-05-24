Oakley

Oakley Oo9313 Evzero Path

$230.00 $115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sunglass Hut

Name: OO9313 EVZero™ Path® (Low Bridge Fit) UPC: 888392187628 Shape: Shield Frame material: O_matter Frame colour: Steel Lens material: Polycarbonate Lens Technology: Prizm Lens color: Prizm Golf Lens height: 50.3 Category: 2 - General purpose sunglasses – good protection against sunglare, good UV protection, not suitable for driving at night or under conditions of dull light Looks best on these face shapes: Oval, Round Fit: Regular fit