Equal Parts

Oak Cutting Board

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Equal Parts

Meet the solid oak multi-purpose cutting board. Naturally antibacterial, premium oak wood construction Durable surface resists wear and won’t absorb flavors or odors Curved juice groove on one side catches juices and scraps The other side features a flat surface for prepping and serving Sturdy enough for all-purpose chopping, yet portable and easy to clean Dimensions 17 in. long 11 in. wide 1 in. high Material Premium oak wood