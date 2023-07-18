United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
O2COOL
Sport Misting Fan
$9.00
At Urban Outfitters
Stay perfectly cool during the heat with this mini misting fan that offers a refreshing breeze anywhere you go. Simply fill up with water and let the powerful battery-powered motor and soft foam blades do all the work. The included carabiner clip lets you attach it your bag, belt or lanyard. Requires 1 AA battery; not included. Content + Care - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4.72" x 1.97" x 1.18"