Pour a glass of wine in style with the Riedel O Wine Tumbler Stemless Cabernet or Merlot Wine Glass Set.These machine crafted wine glasses are perfect for light bodied red wines with high acidity and moderate tannin. The glass emphasizes the fruit taste downplaying bitter qualities of tannin allowing wines to achieve balance. It's the ideal glass for everyday use and for every occasion including weddings, parties, casual dinners, and more.The casual stemless design is less us susceptible to damage and is easy to clean. Each glass is 4.76 inches tall, have a liquid capacity of 21.2 ounces, and are dishwasher safe. Each package contains 2 wine glasses.Kick back and relax during any occasion with the Riedel O Wine Tumbler Stemless Cabernet or Merlot Wine Glass Set