United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
o.p.t
O.p.t Didi Dress
$128.00
At Shopbop
Fabric Stretch: Low-Stretch Fabric: Lightweight low-stretch technical weave V neckline and statement puff sleeves Velvet bow Hidden zip at back Shell: 100% cotton Unlined bodice, lined skirt Hand wash Imported, China Style #OPTTT30191 Spend your next special occasion in this black o.p.t dress, which draws the eye with prominent shoulder ruffles and a deep V neckline. A tonal velvet bow adds extra definition to the waist.