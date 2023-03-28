Drunk Elephant

O-bloos Rosi Drops

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Consider this golden, peachy-pink wash of colour the ultimate multitasker: a blush that not only enlivens your complexion but works to protect it too. Brimming with barrier-replenishing omega oils and essential fatty acids, the concentrated drops ensure skin is left softened and soothed. Sappanwood bark lends the buildable formula, which can be mixed with serums, creams and oils, its flattering hue. Key ingredients: Sappanwood bark: a vegan pigment, provides the warm pink tones in O-Bloos™ White tea, grapeseed, and cocoa extract: give skin a boost of free-radical-fighting protection. Made without: Silicones, parabens, drying alcohols, fragrance, and essential oils. Pair it with: Drunk Elephant Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil