Stadler Form

O-020 Oskar Humidifier – White

$159.99 $138.74

MISTLESS EVAPORATIVE HUMIDIFIER: Place it anywhere — on the floor, tabletop, desk, and more. QUIET: This humidifier releases moisture into the air without mist and is almost completely silent. ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSER: This humidifier has a fragrance dispenser for calming aromatic oils. HIGH CAPACITY: Oskar emits up to 2.4 gallons per day in spaces up to 540 square feet in size. BETTER THAN ULTRASONIC: Does not displace mineral deposits from tap water in your home. Fragrance dispenser 2 output levels Being comfortable in your home or workspace is important for happiness and productivity. Humidifiers have many benefits that will help keep you, your family, and your coworkers be happy and healthy. Make sure that the air in your space isn’t too dry, especially during the winter months. Dry air can be detrimental to your health and can often lead to nose bleeds, nasal congestion, eye irritation, coughs, colds, allergies, and other annoying symptoms. This humidifier makes an excellent addition to your nursery to help your baby sleep better each night. Marrying art, function, and ease, Oskar is a mistless evaporative humidifier with a high performance (2.4 gallons/day) that naturally hydrates your space. Unlike ultrasonic humidifiers, Oskar will not displace mineral deposits from the tap water (in the form of white dust) into your home. Oskar has extremely low fan noise and no “glugging sound” from the water tank, unlike most humidifiers. Use Oskar’s essential oil compartment to fill your bedroom with relaxing scents and aromas that will improve your sleep or set the mood for a nice spa day at home. With a water level window and pocket door cleverly hidden on his side, Oskar is easy to refill with a pitcher or watering can, alleviating the common strain of fitting a bulky water tank beneath a water faucet. Oskar’s evaporative, mistless technology acts as an air moisturizer that can refresh and renew your skin, saving you money on expensive creams and lotions. In addition to improving air quality, Oskar’s sleek and