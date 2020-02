NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Foundation

$5.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

From sheer to full, your ideal coverage is just drops awaywith our new Total Control Drop Foundation! Fine-tunethis velvety, matte foundation with the included dropper.Simply adjust the number of drops until you create the lookyou're feeling' today. Want more coverage? Add more drops!Buff expertly using the Total Control Drop FoundationBrush for a seriously smooth finish.