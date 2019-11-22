NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Foundation

Customize your coverage like a pro. From sheer to full, your ideal coverage is just drops away with NYX Professional Makeup's Total Control Drop Foundation! Now available in more shades to accommodate an even wider range of skin tones, this fan-favorite lightweight foundation provides sheer-to-full coverage and a soft matte finish. Whether you're looking for a natural looking makeup look with light foundation coverage or to build foundation to a full face of coverage, Total Control Drop Foundation has you covered. Fine-tune this velvety, matte foundation to your heart's desire with the included dropper: Simply adjust the number of drops until you create the look you're feelin' today. Want more coverage? Add more foundation drops! Buff expertly using the Total Control Drop Foundation Brush for a seriously smooth finish. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.