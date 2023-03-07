NYX Professional Makeup

The Brow Glue, Extreme Hold Eyebrow Gel – Clear

$9.15 $8.59

Instant Brow Styler: This non sticky and transparent brow glue gives you extra strong, 16 hour extreme hold instantly, allowing you to style brow hairs and hold them in place for limitless looks Stick It to Your Brows: Our first instant brow styler with up to 16 hours of extreme hold is transparent, flake resistant, and dries down non sticky with a natural finish, for limitless brow raising looks Line, Fill, Shape and Set: We've got everything you need to create beautiful eyebrows, including brow gels, precision brow pencils, pomades, powders, stylers, setters, tinted mascaras and more Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup products today from eyeshadow, eyeliner, and false lashes to liquid lipstick, lip gloss, primer, concealer, setting sprays and eyebrow makeup Stick it to your brows. Clear brow gel with 16 hr hold.