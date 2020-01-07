NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Radiant Finish Setting Spray

NYX Professional Makeup Radiant Finish Setting Spray is a must-have for the spring season and beyond. Infused with a blend of ultra-fine micro pearls in shades of gold and warm champagne, this illuminating formula leaves you looking like a glimmering goddess with every little spritz. Add this finish to your collection to round out your setting spray options (matte, dewy, and now radiant)! All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.