NYX

Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Xxl Smooth Matte Liquid Lipstick – 16hr Longwear – 0.13 Fl Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights Long-lasting liquid lipstick with a smooth matte finish This lip color creates the appearance of smooth, fuller-looking lips 16H no transfer longwear lip formula, no crack, no bleed, no fade This matte lipstick feels lightweight & comfortable all day Features a unique arrow applicator that hugs lips for precise application, 1 swipe = full coverage color Available in 24 nude lip shades amped-up with color saturation & designed to enhance all complexions 100% vegan lip formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product) Cruelty free