NYX

Nyx Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Gloss – 1.16 Fl Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights FAT OIL LIP DRIP: Easy application with our FAT applicator, one swipe is all you need. 8 flexible shades, comfortable wear, non-sticky texture, high shine finish, Fat oil lip drip lip gloss is a triple threat! HYDRATING LIP OIL: Infused with cloudberry oil, raspberry oil and squalane 12 hr hydration, comfortable wear, non-sticky texture, and high shine finish. LIP PRODUCTS FOR THE PERFECT POUT: Doll your lips in creamy, long lasting perfection; Try our complete line of lip makeup including liquid lipstick, lipgloss, lip cream, lip oil, lip liner and butter lip gloss. CRUELTY FREE COSMETICS: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals. DISCOVER NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP: Try all of our professional makeup products today from eyeshadow, eyeliner, and false lashes to liquid lipstick, lip gloss, primer, concealer, setting sprays and eyebrow makeup.