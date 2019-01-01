Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
NYX
Matte Lipstick
$6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nyx Cosmetics
Featured in 1 story
Pro Picks: Summer Drugstore Makeup
by
Lexy Lebsack
Need a few alternatives?
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color In Daringly Nude
$4.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Urban Decay
Revolution Lipstick In Venom
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain In Classic Beige
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from NYX
NYX
Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil
C$15.99
C$13.49
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
NYX
Foil Play Pigment Palette
C$9.49
C$4.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
NYX
On The Rise Volume Liftscara
C$11.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
NYX
Foil Play Pigment Palette
C$9.49
C$4.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Los Angeles
Beauty
The Pro Guide To Getting, Maintaining & Growing Out Blonde Hair
Blonde hair's siren song is strong. It lures you in with its light-reflecting shine and youth-enhancing tones, but it can turn on you just as quickly. One
by
Lexy Lebsack
Los Angeles
The All-Time Best Brunch Spots in L.A.
There's simply nothing better than a lazy weekend afternoon with pals, clinking mimosas, noshing on all the bacon and eggs you can get your hands on, and
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
The 30 Most Important Stores In Los Angeles
Update: This post was originally published on July 26, 2016. Los Angeles is a city of many landmarks: the Hollywood sign, LACMA’s Insta-worthy
by
Erin Magner
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted