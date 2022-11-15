Baggu

Nylon Wallet

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

We’re not re-inventing the wheel wallet here, just making one our way. Like adding a loop so you can clip it to your keychain. Just imagine… instead of constantly searching for your wallet, you can just clip it to your keys and hang it up in the hall when you get home. ● A trifold wallet with four card pockets, one bill fold, velcro closure ● Extra loop so you can clip it to your keychain ● Measures 4 ¼" × 3" folded ● Recycled heavyweight nylon body, recycled ripstop nylon exterior ● Machine washable