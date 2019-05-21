Search
Products fromShopHandbagsBackpacks
Rebecca Minkoff

Nylon Tote Backpack

$178.00$69.30
At Rebecca Minkoff
Light as air and strong as an ox, our bone Nylon Tote Backpack won't weigh you down. Choose to wear it with both straps as a backpack or Belt Bag it over your shoulder as a tote. Toss in whatever you need and don't think twice about durability.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by Emily Ruane