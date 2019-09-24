Search
EV1

Nylon Tote

$28.00$16.99
At Walmart
Don't tell your other totes that you've upgraded with this chic and sturdy nylon tote from EV1. The bag is made of soft but durable nylon that feels like one of your favorite ultra-light puffer jackets, and has two zip pockets on top that provide easy access to your go-to items. The roomy main compartment is secured with a hassle-free magnetic snap closure and has two inner patch pockets, as well as an inner zip pocket for valuables. The faux leather handles add an elegant touch and allow for comfortable carrying. This nylon tote is available in navy and black.
