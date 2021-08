Los Angeles Apparel

Nylon Taffeta Shorts

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Los Angeles Apparel

The Nylon Taffeta Short. Light, breezy and sexy. Minimalistic coverage makes this short perfect for lounging around at home, as a swimsuit coverup, or layered on top of your favorite training shorts for running. This style features an internal, brief liner of cotton jersey or nylon mesh and may vary depending on color.