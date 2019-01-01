Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Dooney & Bourke
Nylon Shopper
$139.00
$97.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Durable nylon tote. Snap closure. Leather shoulder straps. Lined interior features a back-wall zip pocket, two slip pockets, and a key hook.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Boss Bag
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
L'Academie
L'academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag
$168.00
$76.00
from
Revolve
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Nicola Schultertragetasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Amelia Schultertasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
More from Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke
Nylon Shopper
$139.00
$96.67
from
Zappos
BUY
Dooney & Bourke
Medium Harlyn Pebbled Leather Tote
£180.18
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Dooney & Bourke
Nylon Shopper
$139.00
$82.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Dooney & Bourke
Zip
$97.99
$59.00
from
Jet
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
Madewell
Canvas Overnight Bag
$188.00
$131.60
from
Madewell
BUY
Simon Miller
Bend Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$590.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Ratio et Motus
Mini Twin Leather Shoulder Bag
$600.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Everlane
The Boss Bag
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted