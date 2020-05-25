Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Uniqlo
Nylon Mini Shoulder Bag
$14.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
This compact bag can hold everything you need. Adds a great accent to your outfit.
Need a few alternatives?
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Boohoo
Chevron Quilted Body Bag
£16.00
£12.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
The Marc Jacobs
The Pillow Bag
£403.23
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Linen Cotton Blend Relaxed Fit Shorts
£19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch Pring Cropped Leggings Pants
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Ponte Slim Pants
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Mercerized Cotton Gathered Sleeve Dress
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Elizabeth and James
Mini Magazine Tote Bag
$49.00
$34.30
from
Kohls
BUY
Accessorize
Snake Cross-body Bag
£25.00
£17.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
Madewell
The Abroad Shoulder Bag
$168.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Telfar
Mini Faux Leather Tote
£122.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted