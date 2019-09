Urban Outfitters

Nylon Mini Crossbody Pouch

$20.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Petite crossbody bag by UO, in a compact pouch design that hits the hip with sporty cute style. Nylon weave with a stitched patch + exposed vertical zipper front. Complete with a top zipper that leads to a slim interior, and a grommet corded strap that crosses over the body.