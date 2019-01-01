We're not saying you'll never be cold again...it just seems a lot more unlikely with this coat in your closet! The longer line design is detailed with water and wind resistant military-inspired olive green nylon, and lined with black fleece that feels like a favorite fuzzy blanket. The poly-filled quilted lining is totally removable too, transforming the coat if it gets a little too toasty. With flattering adjustable drawstrings on the waist, and double entry-fleece lined pockets for functionality, the faux fur hood is also removable.