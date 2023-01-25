United States
BDG
Nyla Convertible Cargo Skirt
$99.00$34.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 79195756; Color Code: 015 Cargo detailing paired with a convertible skirt by UO. Cut in a low-rise with a relaxed fit and foldover pockets at the sides. Finished with zip hardware at the upper-thigh so you can transform the silhouette from a midi to a mini skirt. Only at UO. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Neutral Multi is 5’11" and wearing size Small BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.