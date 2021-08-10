NYDJ

Nydj Teresa Trouser Jeans With Utility Pockets

$119.00

Comfortable -- yes. Confining -- no. Now that's denim done right! These wide-leg trouser jeans give you a go-with-the-flow feel and a fashionable foundation for blouses, tees, and chunky sweaters. From NYDJ. Style: Teresa Wash: Admiration Fabrication: premium stretch denim Hardware: zip fly and double-button closure Features: full-length trouser, front utility pockets, pocket-less seat, Lift Tuck® technology Rise: slightly below the waist Fit: fitted, cut to follow the lines of the body; order one size down for the ideal fit Leg Shape: wide leg; widens fashionably from thigh to leg opening Inseam: missy/plus inseam 33" Content: 72% cotton/24% polyester/3% viscose/1% elastane Care: machine wash, line dry This is a NYDJ fit, not a QVC® fit; order one size down for the ideal fit Imported