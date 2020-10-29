Nyakio

Nyakio Cold Pressed Oils Discovery Kit – 0.45 Fl Oz

Discover the best-kept secret to naturally ageless beauty with Nyakio’s trio of oils. Created with globally sourced ingredients to condition and refine the skin. Each oil has been mindfully blended in small batches to deliver refreshed, hydrated and renewed skin. Use morning and evening. The Nyakio Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil is a radiance-boosting oil to help target dull skin, infused with South African Marula Oil and American Neroli Oil. The Nyakio Manketti & Mafura Anti-Aging Oil is a skin-loving oil to help nourish aging skin, infused with South African Manketti and Mafura Oils. The Maracuja & Yangu Rescue Oil is a soothing oil to help de-stress skin, infused with Brazilian Maracuja Oil and South African Yangu Oil.