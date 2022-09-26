Bardot

Nyah Satin Blazer

$179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bardot

Sultry splendour. A harmonisation of tailored sophistication with a minimalist mindset organically evolves in this design. The impact is a dramatic eye-catching look that is stylish in its simplicity. Rendered in an opulent satin fabrication for the added allure of a soft sheen and textural dimension. Finished with two buttons and twin pockets. This sharp and polished look is a layering piece suited for work, cocktail parties, and elegant nights out. AU: Model is 176cm and wears a size 8 / US: Model is 5 ft, 7 in and wears a size 4. - Satin construction - Two buttons - Twin pockets -