Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kérastase
Nutritive Serum
£23.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Kérastase
Oil for dry and rebellious hair. Formulated with nourishing oils, it provides instant smoothness and anti-frizz control.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jessicurl
Jessicurl Rockin' Ringlets
$16.95
from
CurlMart
BUY
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
Coconut And Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Bumble and bumble
Curl Conscious Defining Creme
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Byrd
Byrd Light Pomade
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Kérastase
DETAILS
Kérastase
Nutritive Blow-dry Primer For Dry Hair
$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Kérastase
Discipline Anti Frizz Smoothing Spray
C$57.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Kérastase
Nutritive Oil Serum For Dry Frizzy Hair
C$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Kérastase
Crème Uv Sublime Hair Cream
$37.00
from
Kérastase
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted