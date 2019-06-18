Kerastase Hair

Nutritive Nectar Thermique

Prime your hair for heat styling with Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, a leave-in heat protection treatment that works to shield and smooth your hair. Enriched with an Iris Royal complex, the nourishing milk formula delivers a veil of protection on hair, prepping it for blowdrying and heat styling. Its caring complex smoothens the look of rough, dull hair, and creates a resurfaced appearance with enhanced, mirror-like shine. Hair is easier to manage and blowdry. Suitable for dry to very dry hair.