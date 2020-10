Kérastase

Nutritive Masquintense Hair Mask

$53.00 $32.98

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This deep-acting treatment gives hair more manageability and delivers maximum nutrition. Leaves hair softer, shinier and easy to detangle. Containing a gluco-active dose of 4100PPM, Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense provides the hair with glucose to n