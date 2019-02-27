Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sisley Paris
Nutritive Lip Balm
$74.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sisley Paris
This lip balm's creamy texture leaves the lips feeling softer, smoother, and looking more plump.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fig+Yarrow
Basil+cardamom Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
DETAILS
Aesop
Avail Lip Balm With Sunscreen
$19.00
from
Aesop
BUY
DETAILS
bareMinerals
Jack Of All Trades Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sisley Paris
DETAILS
Sisley Paris
Velvet Sleeping Mask With Saffron Flowers
$140.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Sisley Paris
Neck Cream
£63.00
from
Sisley Paris
BUY
DETAILS
Sisley Paris
Neck Cream
$180.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Sisley Paris
Eye Contour Care Duo
$285.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted