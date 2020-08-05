Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Garnier
Nutrisse Cream Color Reviver
C$10.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Need a few alternatives?
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Waterless Cleansing Foam
C$9.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Garnier
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Invisible Dry Shampoo
C$8.98
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
Garnier
Skin Active 3 In 1 Hydrating Aloe Water Jelly
£12.99
£6.49
from
Boots
BUY
Garnier
Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
$3.49
$2.82
from
Amazon
BUY
Garnier
Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist Spf50
£8.50
from
Boots
BUY
More from Hair Care
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Waterless Cleansing Foam
C$9.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted