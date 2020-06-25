Josh Rosebrook

Nutrient Day Cream Tinted Spf 30

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Josh Rosebrook

Harper’s Bazaar 2020 Anti-Aging Award Winner! Our multi-action day cream performs as a regenerating moisturizer, broad-spectrum sunscreen, and light make up. Our universal mineral-tint shade works to minimize redness, brighten, and balance skin tone while plant oils and herbal synergies assist in skin transformation and repair via anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, fatty acids, and vital phytonutrients. This luxurious cream works as a primer, prepping, and smoothing skin before makeup or alone for a moisturized and protected glow with a perfectly matte and moisturized smooth finish. We've chosen high quality, mineral, non-nano, high micron zinc oxide to provide effective broad-spectrum sunblock against skin-damaging solar rays. Zinc Oxide mineral is scientifically proven to help protect against UVA and UVB rays and is an approved broad-spectrum sunblock by the FDA and EU. Our Nutrient Day Cream SPF 30 and Nutrient Day Cream Tinted SPF 30 have been thoroughly screened and tested and approved as High SPF 30 and Broad Spectrum by an FDA Registered, California State Certified Laboratory in accordance with FDA regulation. Suitable for all skin types including oily, combination, and acne condition.