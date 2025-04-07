Nutribullet

Nutribullet Pro® 900

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At NutriBullet

Our G-String underwear has a barely-there feel and offers minimal coverage and maximum comfort. This flattering throwback cut is mindfully made and designed to prevent digging. A barely-there underwear solution, our seamfree, soft G-String will feel and look invisible under clothing. Mindfully made and crafted in breathable organically grown bamboo, this everyday essential is soft, simple and sustainable. Organically grown bamboo is highly breathable and comfy, making it perfect for garments that sit close to the skin. This style is naturally eco-friendly, moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic.