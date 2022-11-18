Nutribullet

Blender 1200 Watts

$109.99 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights NutriBullet Blender is the ultimate cooking companion, with multiple speeds blend up any recipe, both quickly and precisely. Three precision speeds, and pulse function offer you full control at the press of a button. 1200 Watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond. Includes: (1) 1200 Watt Motor Base, (1) 64oz Blender Pitcher with Lid and Vented Lid Cap, (1) Tamper, and (1) Recipe Book The NutriBullet Blender Blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-Free pitcher is made of high-performance plastic. Hassle-free cleaning - simply place pitcher in the dishwasher. This item includes a 1 year limited warranty.