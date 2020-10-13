Nutribullet

Nutribullet Blender 1200 Watts

$99.99 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Ready to power up your kitchen? The NutriBullet Blender is here for you. Get full control over any recipe with three blending speeds and a pulse function. Like it hot? The high-capacity, super-durable vented pitcher can handle warm soups, sauces, and hot stuff of all kinds, and makes multiple servings of your favorite creations for the whole family. And no NutriBullet would be complete without nutrient extraction. The pitcher's redesigned blade and power base work together to create the superfood smoothies your body craves, delivering key nutrients in every sip.