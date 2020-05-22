Nutribullet

Nutribullet Balance Blender – Black

£149.00

At Currys PC World

Boost your energy and balance your diet with the NutriBullet Balance Blender.This smart blender has built-in scales to help you to keep track of the amount of ingredients you add to your blend, making sure you stick to your diet plans.For those who are tryng to watch what they eat, this Bluetooth-enabled blender is compatible with a free smart app that tells you the number of calories you should consume while giving you plenty of healthy recipes to try.And thanks to 2 dishwasher-safe cups with flip-top lids, you can enjoy your healthy snack on the go.