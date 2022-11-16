Skippy Cotton | Free People

Nutcracker Ornament

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79527313; Color Code: 111 Add a handmade touch to your holiday tree with this playful nutcracker ornament featured in a soft linen fabrication with embroidered detailing and shiny sequin embellishments. Features: Soft linen with cotton stuffing, handmade, embroidered detailing, sequin embellishments, fabric loop for hanging Why We <3 It: This unique ornament can be placed on your holiday tree or tied onto a gift bag for a special finishing touch. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.