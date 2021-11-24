Monica Vinader

Nura Shell And Pearl Necklace Set

£265.00 £198.75

Buy Now Review It

At Monica Vinader

Our Nura collection takes inspiration from the sea to create unique, organic looks. Set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. Natural pearls - Natural characteristics: Cultured freshwater pearls are rainbow in lustre and feature natural irregular silhouettes with varying sizes. Origin: China, Meaning: femininity, Birthstone: June. Every piece is handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. We are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, meaning that we adhere to and promote fair and equal human and labour rights, working to transform jewellery supply chains to be more responsible and sustainable.