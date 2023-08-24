Monica Vinader

Nura Open Stacking Ring

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Long-distance remote control is here! 🎉 The Lioness 2.0 and mobile app* now feature Partner Play — our highly requested long-distance remote control feature. Partner Play makes pleasure data and vibration controls available to anyone you invite to play. No new Lioness account required: just have them download the mobile app, share the secret code, and give as much control over your pleasure as you want.