Put some pow *and* pizzazz in your pleasure with this travel-size ultra-strong Doxy wand, encased in black glitter. At only 11 inches in length, this small massager delivers incredible power, for stunning muscle massages and intimate massages alike. Cold chamber die casting forms the aluminium/titanium alloy casing using high-pressure injection, which then goes through a 5 stage polishing process to create its lustrous finish. The result is a superbly luxurious and highly durable toy, for a lifetime of lust-igniting adventures, guaranteed by Doxy for 12 months. With all the classic power of its larger counterparts, the Doxy 3 has one important difference: a removable silicone head that can be unscrewed for incredibly easy cleaning and customising. Plus, this one sparkles! Thanks to its mains-powered motor, the strong settings range from deep, rumbling lower levels to vibrations that reach powerful heights and an intense pulsation mode on your command. With a power cord that's approx. 3 metres long, play options are (nearly) endless. Three large buttons are lit with LED lights so you can change the vibrations easily in the dark. Slather the head of your wand with water-based lube before play to enjoy intense sensations.