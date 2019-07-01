nuLOOM

Nuloom Vintage Medallion Veronica Distressed Round Rug, 7' 10" Round, Navy

$206.99 $175.94

Buy Now Review It

At nuLOOM, we believe that floor coverings and art should not be mutually exclusive. Founded with a desire to break the rules of what is expected from an area rug, nuLOOM was created to fill the void between brilliant design and affordability.