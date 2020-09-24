nuLOOM

Nuloom Leopard Print Area Rug

$232.00 $197.99

100% Polypropylene Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways Sleek and functional 0. 37" pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways Fresh and of the moment, contemporary rugs add the right amount of chic to your space A neutral color palette ensures this rug can be seamlessly integrated into any existing décor Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot treating for any mild stains with carpet cleaner. Dry cleaning recommended for major stains