Opal

Nugget Ice Maker

$549.00 $435.06

You may also know this as "the good ice". Opal makes the chewable, crunchable, flavor-saving nugget ice you love. The Opal is an affordable nugget ice maker for your home. Opal only does one thing: make chewable, craveable nugget ice. But it does a really good job at that one thing. Opal is an ice maker designed for the enthusiasts: people who drop by their favorite restaurant on the weekend to pick up a bag of that special soft ice or have googled “nugget ice maker for home” only to find that home nugget ice makers start at $2,000 - $3,000.