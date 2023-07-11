NuFACE

Mini+ Starter Kit

$250.00 $165.00

Buy Now Review It

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. Shape your face on the go with our travel-friendly smart microcurrent skincare regimen. It’s shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Microcurrent is low-level electrical current that sends gentle waves down to the facial muscles. It mimics and re-energizes the body’s own natural current helping to tone, lift and contour. Shape your face on the go in just minutes. MINI+ features access to the NuFACE Smart App to unlock additional modes, follow professional step-by-step tutorials and track your progress. Cleanse with an oil-free cleanser. Apply a few drops of your favorite Super Booster serum onto dry skin. Then, brush a mask-like layer of Microcurrent Activator in sections and perform glides and holds using MINI+ across targeted zones. NuFACE is the leader in at-home beauty devices helping every client look and feel more beautiful. Products are clinically shown to provide instant results and cumulative benefits.