NuFACE is the leader in Microcurrent Skincare™ - clinically tested, at-home anti-aging devices and skincare that makes you look and feel more beautiful. Developed with the same microcurrent technology as the NuFACE Trinity, the NuFACE Mini gently stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck to help improve facial and neck contour and tone, and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Mini’s greatest strength lies in its straightforward, simple design that allows for an effortless 5-minute beauty treatment anytime, anywhere. Get the results of professional skincare treatments with the ease and convenience of NuFACE Mini. As we age, our body’s natural current begins to slow (like our metabolism) leading to sagging skin and loss of contour. Microcurrent is a low-level soothing current that mimics the body’s natural current and can provide instant and cumulative results. NuFACE facial tools for wrinkle reduction are FDA-cleared devices made with the highest quality standards and designed to improve your skin so you can look and feel your best day after day. For optimal battery life, it's best to keep your device charged, but when traveling, a fully-charged device should last 1-2 weeks based on daily usage of 5-20 minutes. For continued optimal battery life, it is recommended to charge your Mini Device at least once a week for 8 hours. This NuFACE Mini kit includes: NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer – 2 fl oz User Manual + Quick Start Guide Power Adapter 1-year manufacturer warranty