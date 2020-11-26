NuFACE

Nuface Mini Facial Toning Device

Experience an at-home face lift with NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device, an innovative, portable device that utilises micro-current technology to help lift and re-contour the appearance of skin. Safe and effective, the natural, non-invasive facial lift solution is clinically proven to improve facial contour and skin tone, whilst contributing to the reduction of wrinkles across the jawline, cheeks and forehead. The rechargeable device is FDA cleared and easy to use at home or on-the-go; it delivers visible, long-lasting results with continued use, and is suitable for all skin types and ages. Travel-friendly. Complete this microcurrent treatment 5 days a week for 60 days. After 60 days, you can reduce to 3 days a week.