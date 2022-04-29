Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
CTZN Cosmetics
Nudiversal Lip Duo
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thirteen Lune
A double ended lip product with matte lipstick on one end and hydrating lip gloss on the other end in the same shade of nude.
Need a few alternatives?
CTZN Cosmetics
Nudiversal Lip Duo
BUY
$25.00
Thirteen Lune
Fempower Beauty
Euphoria Lip Set
BUY
$30.00
Fempower Beauty
Fempower Beauty
Self Lip Set
BUY
$30.00
Fempower Beauty
Fempower Beauty
Ubuntu Lip Set
BUY
$30.00
Fempower Beauty
More from CTZN Cosmetics
CTZN Cosmetics
Ctzn Cosmetics Lipstroke Lip Liner
BUY
C$22.00
CTZN Cosmetics
CTZN Cosmetics
Ctzn Cosmetics Lipstroke Lip Liner
BUY
$16.00
CTZN Cosmetics
CTZN Cosmetics
Nudiversal Shade 23: Sarajevo
BUY
$25.00
CTZN Cosmetics
More from Makeup
CTZN Cosmetics
Nudiversal Lip Duo
BUY
$25.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek + Lip Tint
BUY
$29.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Almond Brow Pencil Perfect
BUY
$23.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Argan Brow Hero Perfect
BUY
$28.50
Thirteen Lune
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted