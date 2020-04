W3LL People

Nudist Eyeshadow Palette

$24.99 $18.74

The plant-based shadows in the Nudist Eyeshadow Palette by W3LL PEOPLE won't disappear or look chalky, instead they'll drape your lids in a heavenly veil of light for added dimension and definition. The proprietary blend of botanicals gives each shade its creamy velvet texture, rich color, serious staying power and superior blendability. Cruelty-Free.